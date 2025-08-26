102-year-old Japanese man climbs Mount Fuji

A 102-year-old Japanese man became the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji, according to the Guinness World Records.

Kokichi Akuzawa reached the peak of Mount Fuji on Aug. 3, the country's tallest peak at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), after recovering from heart failure, according to a statement from the Guinness World Records website.

Fuji is an active stratovolcano located on the Japanese island of Honshu.

Kokichi climbs a mountain on almost a weekly basis.

This is not the first time Kokichi has climbed Japan's highest mountain at an old age. He had last summited it when he was 96.

Kokichi said that this climb felt "a lot different from the last time."

He reached the peak in three days instead of one, spending two nights in huts along the way.

Kokichi joked, "Never again," when asked if he wanted to climb Japan's highest peak again.

"If you ask me next year, maybe you'll get a different answer, but for now, I'm happy with that climb," he said.

The 102-year-old man had climbed to the Nabewariyama mountain's 1,272-meter (4,173-foot) summit to celebrate his 99th birthday.





