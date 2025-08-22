Adidas publicly apologizes to indigenous people in Mexico

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas has publicly apologized following accusations of cultural appropriation in the design of its "Oaxaca Slip-On" shoe.



Adidas representative Karen González apologized on Thursday at an event in the affected community in Villa Hidalgo Yalálag in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.



The event with music and dancing was also attended by indigenous people in traditional dress. They wore the handmade Huarache sandals that served as a model for the controversial shoe by US designer Willy Chavarria for Adidas.



The German company was accused of cultural appropriation in Mexico, with President Claudia Sheinbaum criticizing the commercialization of a tradition without the express consent of its creators.



After a meeting with local authorities, the Adidas representative read a letter of apology to community members.



"The Oaxaca Slip-On model was conceived taking inspiration from a design originating in the state of Oaxaca, typical of the tradition of the town of Villa Hidalgo Yalálag," said González on behalf of Adidas. "We understand that this situation may have caused discomfort, for which we offer a public apology."



"We will avoid acting without your guidance and collaboration in the future and reiterate our commitment to working collaboratively with the Yalálag community."



Mexican newspaper La Jornada cited González as saying that the product has not yet been marketed.



Oaxaca's Ministry of Culture and Arts described the apology as a "historic act of recognition of the indigenous peoples of Oaxaca."



Mexico has been taking action against companies that use traditional designs from Latin American countries for a number of years.



