7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes south of Chile, tsunami threat subsides

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck south of Chile in the Drake Passage on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at a depth of around 10.8 kilometers (6.71 miles), it said.

Tremors were felt across several cities in both Chile and neighboring Argentina.

There have been no immediate reports of damage.

Following the quake, Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) issued a tsunami warning and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas.

While the earthquake initially raised the risk of hazardous tsunami waves, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later confirmed that the threat had subsided in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

Any resulting coastal waves are not expected to rise above 0.3 meters (1 foot), it added.





