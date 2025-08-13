A first on Mount Everest in 10 years

Nepal will open 97 peaks in the Himalayas for free climbing for the next two years to revitalize tourism. Fees to climb the world's highest mountain, Everest, are also being increased for the first time in nearly a decade, starting in September. The fees will be raised to $15,000 during the peak season. The Nepal Tourism Board stated that the initiative aims to highlight the country's "unexplored tourism potential and destinations."

NEPAL'S ECONOMY RELIES ON MOUNTAINEERING

Mountaineering is a significant source of income in Nepal, home to 8 of the world's 10 highest mountains. Last year, climbing permits generated $5.9 million, with more than three-quarters of that coming from Everest. The peaks being made free are located in Nepal's Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces. With altitudes ranging from 5,970 to 7,132 meters, these mountains are in one of the country's poorest and least developed regions.

421 CLIMBING PERMITS IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

While only 68 climbers summited these 97 peaks in the last two years, 421 climbing permits were issued for Everest in 2024. The 8,849-meter-high Everest has been in the news in recent years due to overcrowding, environmental issues, and fatal climbing attempts. In April 2024, the Nepal Supreme Court instructed the government to limit the number of climbing permits issued for Everest and some other peaks. A new bill being discussed in the Nepal Parliament will require those who wish to climb Everest to have first summited a peak over 7,000 meters in the country. This makes the free peaks in Karnali and Sudurpaschim "ideal training grounds."