Firefighters contain wildfire near Madrid that prompted evacuations, injured one

Firefighters have contained a wildfire near the Spanish capital Madrid, in the Tres Cantos area, which injured one person and prompted the evacuation of 180 people, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

Favourable overnight conditions allowed for the fire to be contained, the Community of Madrid said in a statement.

One man suffered burns on 98% of his body and was taken by helicopter to the La Paz hospital, emergency services said late on Monday.

The fire affected more than 1,000 hectares.

A prolonged heatwave in Spain continued on Tuesday, with temperatures set to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111.2°F) in some regions, according to meteorology service AEMET.

Scientists say the Mediterranean region's hotter, drier summers put it at a high risk of wildfires. Once fires start, dry vegetation and strong winds can cause them to spread rapidly and burn out of control, sometimes provoking fire whirls.