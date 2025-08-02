INDONESIAS LEWOTOBI VOLCANO ERUPTS, SHOOTS ASH 18 KILOMETRES HIGH

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on the Indonesian island of Flores erupted again early Saturday, sending a massive ash column up to 18 kilometres into the sky, the country's geological agency reported.



The eruption occurred at 1:05 am (1705 GMT Friday) in East Nusa Tenggara province, generating a dense grey-to-black ash plume.



The volcanic material was observed drifting towards the south-west, west and north-west, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) reported.



The volcano remains at the highest alert level. Authorities have warned residents and visitors to avoid areas within 6 to 7 kilometres of the summit.



On Friday, the volcano had also erupted, sending ash approximately 10 kilometres into the sky.



Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, one of two peaks in the Lewotobi volcanic complex, has shown increased activity in recent years. Indonesia, located along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is home to more than 120 active volcanoes.



In November 2024, the volcano hurled red-hot rock for kilometres, killing 10 people.

