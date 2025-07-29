Plastic, glass waste raise forest fire risks, warns zero waste foundation

The Zero Waste Foundation shared a study highlighting the link between the "Zero Waste" approach and the role of waste in triggering forest fires, especially during summer. The study points out that quickly flammable plastic materials and broken glass concentrating sunlight like a lens can ignite fires.

According to Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data, out of 2,309 forest fires in Turkey in 2023, 512 started directly due to heating or sparks caused by glass and plastic waste. The concentrated energy from sunlight through glass or plastic can ignite dry grass, sparking forest fires.

The statement warns that forest fires release massive carbon emissions, worsening climate change, and notes that 98% of forest fires in Turkey are human-caused. Zero Waste principles, by preventing the accumulation of plastic and glass waste in forests, serve as a strategic tool in fire prevention, reducing carbon emissions and supporting climate defense.

The foundation calls on individuals, municipalities, public institutions, and private sectors to take responsibility in reducing fire risks through waste management and prevention strategies.