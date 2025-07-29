Meta develops wristband for gesture-based computer control

Meta is developing "Control Shift," a wearable wristband that lets users control computers using only hand gestures, offering a less invasive accessibility solution for those with motor impairments.

Using surface electromyography sensors, the device detects electrical signals from muscle movements to perform actions like typing in the air, opening apps, or moving the cursor.

Tested with Meta's Orion AR glasses and developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University, this AI-powered tech offers a non-invasive alternative to brain implants, aiming to enhance user experience and accessibility.