British court suspends sentence for man who freed rats outside mosque in hate crime

A British man who released rats outside a Sheffield mosque in a series of racially aggravated incidents has avoided a prison sentence, despite what a judge described as "disgusting" and "pre-planned" hate crimes.

Edmund Fowler, 66, brought wild rodents to Sheffield Grand Mosque on four separate occasions between May and June, capturing the events on his mobile phone and shouting racist insults at worshippers.

CCTV footage presented to Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday showed Fowler arriving at the mosque on Grimesthorpe Road in his car, retrieving a cage of rats from the boot, and releasing them on the pavement near the entrance.

In footage filmed by Fowler himself, he could be heard telling the animals: "Guess where you're going," "say bye bye" and "I'll point you in the right direction."

Fowler pleaded guilty to four counts of racially aggravated harassment.

Chair of the bench, Suzanne Irish-Deverill, told him: "You also had the audacity to record it yourself. It has had a significant impact, causing shock and distress. People are entitled to travel to a place of worship without being racially or religiously harassed-it is a hate crime."

She said she is disgusted by the footage, saying his were pre-planned on multiple occasions."

The court heard that Fowler had caused "widespread upset and shock" within the local Muslim community, with the mosque's manager saying in a victim impact statement: "It is evident people using the mosque are Muslim. They are scared of further harassment and are now too scared to come to the mosque."

Despite the severity of the offenses, Fowler was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also banned from going near a mosque and from entering designated areas of the city for the same period.

Fowler reportedly accepted that his behavior was "appalling", though he did not offer a motive.





