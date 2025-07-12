Britain’s oldest World War II veteran dies aged 110

Britain's oldest World War II veteran, Donald Rose, has died aged 110.



The D-Day veteran, who was born on Christmas Eve 1914, is believed to have been Britain's oldest man.



Erewash Borough Council in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, confirmed Rose's death on Friday, and council leader James Dawson paid tribute to him as a "war hero."



Dawson said: "Our condolences go out to Donald's family and all who knew him.



"Erewash was privileged to count him as a resident."



In May, Rose joined 45 other veterans as guests of honour at a tea party celebration hosted by the Royal British Legion (RBL) to mark 80 years since VE Day.



Rose, who was attached to the division which liberated Belsen concentration camp, said at the event that he did not celebrate the momentous day 80 years ago.



He said: "When I heard that the armistice had been signed 80 years ago, I was in Germany at Belsen and, like most active soldiers, I didn't get to celebrate at that time.



"We just did what we thought was right and it was a relief when it was over.



"I never would have believed I would be remembering this day at 110 years old.



"It's meaningful to come here today with the Royal British Legion, to remember the people who didn't come back."



In the same month, Erewash mayor presented Rose with the freedom of the borough for his bravery in the Second World War.



According to the council, Rose said he was proud and happy to receive it, but said: "I didn't do anything that anyone else would not have done."



The council flew its flags at half mast to mark Rose's death.



Originally from Westcott, Surrey, he joined the army aged 23 and served in North Africa, Italy and France, according to the RBL.



He received a number of medals and was awarded France's highest honour: the Legion D'Honneur.



