Young adults with foreign backgrounds face challenges in Finnish job market: Report

Young adults with foreign backgrounds born in Finland are facing growing difficulties in accessing jobs and education compared to their Finnish-background peers, according to a new report by the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment released on Friday.

The report highlights that those born in Finland to immigrant parents are less likely to be employed, more often unemployed or outside the labor force, and participate less in education than their peers with exclusively Finnish backgrounds, Finnish broadcaster YLE news reported.

"From a future perspective, a key question is to understand this dynamic, how they manage work and education here," said Minna Saavala, lead specialist at the ministry's integration unit.

According to Statistics Finland, individuals with a foreign background are defined as those whose parents, or only known parent, were born abroad.

The number of Finnish-born youth with immigrant backgrounds has tripled in the past decade, rising from 30,000 to 90,000. Many of them are concentrated in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Despite being educated, fluent in Finnish, and experienced, some applicants still face discrimination.

Civil engineer Jamila Mohamud, who now runs a cafe, shared how her job application was rejected due to assumptions about her language skills, despite being fluent in Finnish.

"Recruitment discrimination has decreased somewhat over the past decade, but it is still too common," said Saavala.

Many immigrants end up working in the care sector, according to 2023 Statistics Finland data. Others train in retail but struggle to find jobs.

Sagal Dualeh, a second-generation immigrant and aspiring doctor, said that Somali girls often face high expectations. Her mother, a nurse, strongly encouraged her children's education.

Sakariye Ali, a 26-year-old student of social services, called for the fairness of military service, where "everyone dressed the same, ate the same food, and followed the same rules," to be reflected across Finnish society.

"He immediately had better opportunities than I did," Ali said, referring to his Finnish roommate after they both transitioned into civilian life.





