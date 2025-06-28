 Contact Us
News Life Torrential rains cause thousands to be evacuated in western Venezuela

Torrential rains cause thousands to be evacuated in western Venezuela

Flooding in western Venezuela, triggered by heavy rains, has displaced 8,400 people and caused extensive damage, including the destruction of 25 bridges and more than 150 homes. Authorities have mobilized military and civilian resources for relief, with key roads, including the strategic Jose Antonio Paez highway, closed due to the disaster.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published June 28,2025
Subscribe
TORRENTIAL RAINS CAUSE THOUSANDS TO BE EVACUATED IN WESTERN VENEZUELA

Thousands of people have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains in western Venezuela, damaging dozens of homes, according to media reports.

Torrential rains that have been falling for days in the western states of Merida, Trujillo and Tachira, have caused flooding.

Authorities reported 8,400 people were evacuated because of the floods, with 25 bridges destroyed, and more than 150 homes seriously damaged.

President Nicolas Maduro said military and civilian resources had been dispatched to the disaster area and aid was being delivered.

The Jose Antonio Paez highway, which connects western states and is considered extremely strategic from an economic standpoint, has been closed to traffic due to the disaster.

Agricultural lands in some towns have been submerged and the public has suffered significant financial losses, according to preliminary reports.