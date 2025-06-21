 Contact Us
News Life Mexican authorities rescue 3,400 trafficked baby turtles

Mexican authorities rescue 3,400 trafficked baby turtles

Mexican authorities intercepted a wildlife trafficking attempt in Chiapas, rescuing over 3,400 baby turtles crammed into cardboard boxes without proper documentation.

AFP LIFE
Published June 21,2025
Subscribe
MEXICAN AUTHORITIES RESCUE 3,400 TRAFFICKED BABY TURTLES

Mexican authorities said Friday they had rescued over 3,400 protected baby turtles stuffed into cardboard boxes set to be trafficked.

During a roadblock in the southern state of Chiapas, agents found the critters "in overcrowded conditions" in boxes in a vehicle whose driver was arrested on wildlife trafficking charges, the environmental protection prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The baby animals were freshwater Meso-American sliders, native to Mexico, Central America and Colombia.

They are protected in Mexico against overexploitation.

"The specimens were transported without documentation proving their legal origin, which constitutes a violation of environmental regulations," the prosecutor's office said.

The turtles were taken to a specialized unit for rehabilitation and to determine whether they can be released back into the wild.