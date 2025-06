Erick now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, NHC says

Hurricane Erick strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, cautioning that further strengthening could occur before landfall.

The hurricane was located 90 miles (145 km) southeast of Punta Maldonado Mexico packing maximum sustained winds 145 mph (230 km/h).