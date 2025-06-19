Amazon to invest nearly $233M in India in 2025

Amazon India announced on Thursday that it will invest over INR 2,000 crore (nearly $233 million) in 2025 to expand and upgrade its nationwide operations network, CNBC reported.

The investment will go toward infrastructure development, employee welfare programs, and new technology tools aimed at increasing delivery speed, safety, and efficiency.

Amazon said the funds will be used to launch and improve sites throughout its fulfillment, sortation, and delivery network.

New and existing facilities will feature energy-efficient systems as well as inclusive design. In order to monitor safety procedures and reduce delivery errors, the company plans to update its Driver app and implement new tools, it added.

All serviceable pin codes in India are currently covered by Amazon's network. The action is a component of its larger endeavor to improve logistics and assist clients, staff, and vendor partners.