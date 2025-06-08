Colombian presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay shot in Bogota

Right-wing presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was attacked and shot six times Saturday in Colombia, according to media reports.

They said Uribe was approached from behind by a man who apparently shot him in the head in Bogota.

Videos on social media showed Uribe with his face and back covered in blood as bodyguards rushed him to a vehicle to be taken to a hospital.

Uribe's security team responded by firing shots leading to one person being injured.

Witnesses say Uribe was attending a campaign event as part of his presidential bid, joined by other politicians from the country's right-wing parties. Toward the end of the event, while saying goodbye, a man reportedly fired six shots -- two of which struck the 39-year-old candidate. No details on his condition have been disclosed.

Hours before the attack, Uribe had announced plans to sue several government ministers for attempting to impose a popular consultation by decree.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan confirmed that one of the suspected attackers was captured at the scene.

"Senator Miguel Uribe is receiving emergency medical care after being the victim of an attack this afternoon in Fontibón. The shooter was apprehended. Bogotá's entire hospital network is on alert for any necessary transfers. I express my full solidarity with Senator Miguel Uribe and his family," he said in a statement.

Several political figures condemned the incident on social media and the government "categorically and forcefully rejected" the attack.

Uribe is the son of journalist Diana Turbay, who was killed during a kidnapping operation ordered by drug lord Pablo Escobar. He is a member of the Democratic Center party and a pre-candidate for the presidential elections next year.