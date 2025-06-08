Cannabis found in Haribo confectionery not from production process

Traces of cannabis found within packets of Haribo lollies in the Netherlands did not come from the production process, the confectionery manufacturer has said.



In late May, Haribo recalled packets of confectionery in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg after some were found to contain traces of cannabis.



The food safety body in the Netherlands (NVWA) said three 1-kilogram packs of Haribo Happy Cola F!ZZ were found to be contaminated.



Haribo's investigation, and tests by an independent laboratory, found the cannabis had not entered the product during production, Haribo said.



"We are pleased to confirm that the results of these tests are all negative and there are no signs of contamination," a Haribo spokesperson said. "Our internal investigations also show that there were no irregularities in our production processes."



Haribo was still working closely with authorities to determine how the cannabis could have gotten into the confectionery.



NVWA had also warned that consuming the affected cola bottles could lead to health problems, including dizziness.



Several people, including children, had complained of feeling unwell. Two children were treated in a hospital, and one was temporarily in a coma.

