4 KILLED IN APARTMENT FIRE IN NORTHEASTERN FRANCES REIMS CITY

A fire broke out overnight in an apartment building in the Croix-Rouge district of Reims, northeastern France, killing at least four people, including a child, local authorities said on Friday.

According to the Marne province, two people were critically injured, while 14 others received minor injuries, according to the Francebleu media outlet.

The fire broke out in a fourth-floor apartment around midnight and quickly spread to the upper levels of the building on Edgar Degas Alley.

More than 50 firefighters were deployed to the scene in what was described as a large-scale operation. The fire has since been extinguished, but rescue teams are continuing to inspect the site to ensure no one remains trapped.

The victims were not from the same family, said Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet, who visited the site along with the regional prefect and public prosecutor.

"One child was found in bed, another person jumped from the building, and two others died from cardiac arrest," Robinet said.

Dozens of residents were evacuated and are being temporarily sheltered in a local gymnasium, assisted by the Red Cross and municipal services.

The social housing provider Plurial Novilia is working with authorities to find temporary accommodation for the displaced.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.





