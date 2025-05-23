German tourist caught stealing roman artifact in Rome

A 24-year-old German tourist was caught by police in Rome while carrying an ancient Roman artifact on a rented electric scooter. The incident occurred Wednesday evening on the historic Via Veneto street near the U.S. Embassy.

Police noticed the tourist transporting a marble column base weighing about 30 kilograms on the scooter's footrest and followed him. When stopped, the tourist claimed he took the artifact as a "souvenir." It remains unclear whether he was given the piece or bought it.

The Rome Archaeological Authority confirmed the marble piece is a historically significant Roman artifact. Investigations are ongoing to determine its exact origin.

No charges have been filed yet, but the tourist is under investigation for possession of stolen cultural property.

Italian officials are growing increasingly concerned over inappropriate tourist behavior in recent years. Previous incidents include tourists riding scooters and Maseratis down the Spanish Steps, using motorcycles in Pompeii, and carving names on the Colosseum walls.

In February, a New Zealand tourist was fined for jumping into the Trevi Fountain, and earlier this month, an American tourist was seriously injured while trying to climb a fence near the Colosseum.

Authorities warn that stricter controls will be enforced to protect Rome's historic heritage from such damaging acts.