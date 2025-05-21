Mt. Dukono erupts again in Indonesia, spews ash 1,600 meters high

Mt. Dukono in eastern Indonesia erupted again on Wednesday, releasing a thick column of volcanic ash that rose 1,600 meters (5,249 feet) above its summit, according to the country's state-run Antara news agency.

The Volcano Observation Post (PGA) in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, reported the eruption early Wednesday. The ash column was described as white to gray in color, with thick intensity, drifting northwest.

"Currently, the condition of the 1,087-meter-high volcano above sea level is still at Level II or Alert status," the news agency quoted Mt. Dukono PGA Post Officer Bambang Sugiono as saying.

Mt. Dukono, located on Halmahera Island, is among Indonesia's most active volcanoes. It has been erupting continuously since 1933.

Indonesia, part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is one of the world's most seismically active countries, with 130 active volcanoes.