Microplastics found in all ocean layers, including Mariana Trench

A new study has revealed that microplastic pollution is spreading not only on the surface but throughout all layers of the ocean, including the deepest regions like the Mariana Trench.

The research, conducted by scientists from four continents, involved collecting samples from 1,885 different ocean locations between 2014 and 2024.

The findings show that microplastics extend beyond the surface and reach all ocean depths.

THOUSANDS OF PLASTIC PARTICLES AT THE DEEPEST POINT

In the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean, at a depth of about 6,700 meters, researchers detected 13,500 microplastic particles per cubic meter, marking the deepest recorded microplastic pollution to date.

MICROPLASTICS REMAIN SUSPENDED IN THE WATER COLUMN

Shiye Zhao, a researcher at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, noted that due to their small size, microplastics remain suspended in the water column for long periods, posing a greater risk to marine life. While larger plastic pieces sink to the bottom, microplastics come into more frequent contact with ocean creatures.

THEY ARE ALSO INVOLVED IN THE CARBON CYCLE

The study found that microplastics are not just a pollutant, but are also part of the ocean's natural carbon cycle, potentially affecting the balance between the atmosphere and the ocean.

THEY ARE BECOMING PERMANENT

The study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature states: "Microplastics in the ocean are mostly irreversible and become permanent over time."

A 2020 study also revealed that plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean was 10 times higher than previously estimated.

A THREAT TO HUMAN HEALTH

Microplastics are not just an environmental issue, but an increasingly significant public health threat. A study conducted by Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University in China found microplastics in human organs, possibly linked to health issues such as cervical cancer and lesions.

Researchers highlighted that different types of plastics were found in various human tissues, raising health concerns. However, further research is needed to establish a clear cause-and-effect relationship.