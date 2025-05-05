Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks on May 5-6

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will reach its peak on May 5-6. In the Southern Hemisphere, up to 60 meteors per hour can be observed, and it will also be visible from Türkiye in the early morning hours.

Exciting moments are approaching for sky enthusiasts. The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak on the night of May 5-6. This natural phenomenon occurs when the cosmic dust clouds left behind by Halley's Comet enter Earth's atmosphere.

Each year, as Earth passes through the debris left in Halley's orbit, this visual spectacle occurs. When dozens of meteors enter the atmosphere per hour, it's possible to see streaks of light flashing across the sky.

The shower is named after the Aquarius constellation, as it appears to come from that direction in the sky.

BEST VIEWING TIME: PRE-DAWN HOURS

The Southern Hemisphere will have the best view, with up to 50-60 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere, like in Türkiye, around 20-30 meteors per hour will be visible.

Though the Moon will be in the 64% waxing gibbous phase, it will have set by the peak hours, so it won't interfere with the observation.

IT'S NOT TOO LATE: THE SHOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK

While the peak is on May 5-6, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower will continue to weaken and fade through the end of May. So even if you miss the peak, you still have a chance to see it. All you need to do is find a clear sky away from light pollution and wake up a little earlier before dawn.