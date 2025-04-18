High sodium intake linked to increased obesity risk, especially in women

According to a new study conducted by the European Association for the Study of Obesity, high sodium intake from commonly consumed foods significantly increases the risk of general and abdominal obesity, especially in women. The research, which will be presented at the European Obesity Congress (ECO 2025), highlights the strong relationship between salt consumption and obesity.

The study was conducted by Annika Santalahti and her team from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

HIDDEN SALT THREAT: SODIUM FROM DAILY FOODS TRIGGERS OBESITY

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or higher. Abdominal obesity is measured by excessive fat accumulation around internal organs and poses a greater risk for cardiovascular diseases.

While sodium consumption in Finland has decreased since its peak in the 1970s, it has remained steady since 2007. Experts emphasize that high sodium intake does not only come from "unhealthy foods" but also from everyday items like processed meats, bread, and cheese.

The research team states that individual measures are not enough and that societal-level changes can only be achieved in collaboration with the food industry.

HIGHER RISK IN WOMEN

Data from the National FinHealth 2017 study showed that daily salt consumption in women almost doubled the WHO's recommended 5-gram limit, while in men, the amount exceeded three times the limit.

According to statistical models, women in the highest sodium consumption group are at 4.3 times greater risk for general obesity and 3.4 times higher risk for abdominal obesity compared to women in the lowest sodium group. Sodium levels from urine samples showed similar results.

In men, the risk of general obesity was 6 times higher, and abdominal obesity risk was 4.7 times higher in those in the highest sodium group.

BIOLOGICAL EFFECTS OF SALT ARE BEING INVESTIGATED

Experts suggest these findings show that high salt consumption may affect satiety hormones and lead to biological changes in the gut microbiome and body composition. Additionally, high sodium intake often reflects excessive consumption of processed foods.

The research team stresses that more investigation is needed to understand the biological mechanisms behind this relationship, and the food industry may play a key role in reducing sodium levels.

Researchers say, "It's important to pay attention to how salty everyday foods are," emphasizing that not only individual awareness but also fundamental changes in food policies are essential in the fight against obesity.