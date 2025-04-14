Türkiye launches first climate law

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change answered 14 questions about Türkiye's first Climate Law. The law proposal, which includes 20 articles, 2 temporary articles, and amendments in 3 different laws, aims to provide a legal framework for the fight against climate change. What does Türkiye's first climate law entail? Here's the answer:

With the Climate Law; resilient cities against climate change-induced disasters will be created, nature-friendly production will be promoted through renewable energy sources, and biodiversity and green spaces will be protected.

WHY IS THE CLIMATE LAW NECESSARY? The primary goal of the Climate Law is the 2053 Net Zero Emission Target and Green Growth. The law aims to minimize the negative effects of climate change-induced crises and damage. It will serve as a roadmap for creating climate-resilient cities, reducing disaster risks, preserving biodiversity and natural resources, ensuring water and food security, increasing forest and green spaces, and reducing dependency on foreign energy sources by boosting renewable energy capacities.

WHİCH SECTORS WILL THE LAW AFFECT? The law proposal will protect cities, infrastructure, agriculture, livestock, green spaces, and water resources, while transforming sectors such as energy, industry, and transportation into more technological and environmentally friendly structures. It aims to make the environment, economy, society, and public health resilient to climate-based negative outcomes.

WHAT STEPS WILL BE TAKEN AT THE LOCAL LEVEL? Each province will establish a Provincial Climate Change Coordination Board, chaired by the governor and including representatives from relevant institutions and local authorities. Province-specific action plans will be developed with the participation of these institutions, and by December 31, 2027, each institution will prepare their action and strategy plans aligned with climate change policies.

WHAT MEASURES WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST CLIMATE-INDUCED DISASTERS? Risk assessment, monitoring, information, and early warning systems will be developed to reduce the loss and damage caused by climate change-induced disasters, based on an integrated disaster management approach.

WHAT WILL BE DONE TO PREVENT WATER MANAGEMENT AND LAND DEGRADATION? Water resources will be effectively managed according to strategies and action plans prepared by relevant institutions to mitigate the effects of climate change in forests, agriculture, pasture, and wetland areas. The quality and proportion of marine and terrestrial protected areas will be increased. Rehabilitation efforts to prevent drought, erosion, and land degradation will be carried out more effectively at the national level.

HOW WILL THE USE OF CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES BE ENCOURAGED? The law proposal will promote the development and widespread use of innovative technologies, such as hydrogen technology, by strengthening cooperation between the public sector, private sector, and institutions.

WHAT WILL BE DONE TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE AND GREEN TRANSFORMATION? Public awareness will be raised, and the society will be made more sensitive to the effects of climate change through educational and awareness programs. Curriculum and teaching programs will be updated at all educational levels, and efforts to train the green workforce will be coordinated with the Ministry of National Education and the Higher Education Council.

WHAT WILL TÜRKİYE'S GREEN TAXONOMY BRING? Türkiye's Green Taxonomy will identify investments that are truly environmentally friendly and do not negatively impact climate change, boosting national investment opportunities and accelerating international financial flows to Türkiye.

WHAT WILL TÜRKIYE'S EMISSIONS TRADING SYSTEM ACHIEVE? The system, which will be implemented in Türkiye for the first time, will effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time, making industries more efficient, cleaner, and competitive within the scope of Green Transformation.

IS THE CLIMATE LAW JUST ABOUT THE TRADING SYSTEM? The Climate Law includes measures to build climate-resilient cities, ensure water and food security, promote zero waste systems, increase the use of renewable energy and clean technologies, leave a livable world for future generations, and protect agricultural areas and biodiversity. Additionally, it will help make the industry more competitive, cleaner, and efficient through the emissions trading system.

IS IT TRUE THAT THE CLIMATE LAW WILL END AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES AND BRING ARTIFICIAL FOOD? There is no such plan in the preparation of the Climate Law. It supports organic agriculture and livestock and prioritizes this approach in terms of food security.

WILL CITIZENS BE TAXED FOR CARBON UNDER THE LAW? There is no provision in the law that imposes taxes on citizens.

WILL COAL AND OIL USAGE BE COMPLETELY ELIMINATED UNDER THE LAW? The law does not aim to completely eliminate coal and oil use but encourages environmentally friendly clean energy.