Freshwater oxygen crisis poses global environmental threat

A comprehensive study led by Utrecht University and published in Science Advances has highlighted a significant oxygen crisis in freshwater sources. According to scientists, human activities have disrupted the oxygen balance in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs since the 1900s. The study suggests that this process has now evolved into a global environmental crisis.

OXYGEN IS CRUCIAL NOT ONLY FOR FISH

Oxygen in freshwater is essential not only for underwater life but also for fundamental processes like the carbon and nitrogen cycles. However, when oxygen levels drop below a certain threshold, a condition called hypoxia occurs. This leads to fish deaths, the collapse of food chains, and the deterioration of water quality. Scientists argue that this issue has now become a global threat, not just a local one.

FRESHWATER HAS TURNED INTO AN OXYGEN CONSUMER

For the first time, scientists have globally modeled the oxygen production and consumption in freshwater sources. The results show that these systems are now consuming more oxygen than they produce. Freshwater bodies have become "swamps" that draw oxygen from the atmosphere. Annual oxygen consumption is approximately 1 billion tons, equivalent to half the amount of oxygen the oceans release into the atmosphere.

HUMAN ACTIVITIES ARE THE MAIN CAUSE

The research team emphasizes that human activities are the primary cause of this disruption. Agricultural activities, excessive fertilization, wastewater mixing with freshwater, and dam constructions have led to the rapid consumption of oxygen. The decomposition process following algal blooms also consumes a significant amount of oxygen in the water.

CLIMATE CHANGE CONTRIBUTES, BUT ISN'T THE MAIN CULPRIT

Climate change exacerbates this issue. Rising temperatures make it harder for oxygen to dissolve in water. However, the study shows that the contribution of temperature to this process is only around 10-20%. The main cause remains direct human impacts from agriculture and urbanization.

The impact of freshwater sources on the climate system and oxygen balance has long been overlooked. However, experts argue that this approach is no longer sustainable.

Researchers stress that urgent measures are needed to protect these ecosystems and stop the loss of oxygen. Otherwise, the collapse of freshwater ecosystems could trigger cascading consequences affecting the entire planet.