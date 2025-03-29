COCA-COLAS PLASTIC WASTE MAY HIT 602M KG BY 2030

According to a report by the nonprofit environmental organization Oceana, plastic waste from Coca-Cola products is expected to reach 602 million kilograms per year in the world's oceans and waterways by 2030.

The report highlights potential health risks of microplastics, linking them to cancer, infertility, and heart disease. This waste volume is equivalent to filling the stomachs of 18 million whales.

Matt Littlejohn, who leads Oceana's corporate pollution campaigns, emphasized Coca-Cola's significant role, stating, "Coca-Cola is by far the world's largest beverage producer and seller, so its impact on ocean pollution is critical."

A 2024 Science Advances study listed Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Danone, and Altria among the world's top plastic waste producers.

COCA-COLA'S PLASTIC USE COULD EXCEED 4 MILLION TONS BY 2030

Oceana combined Coca-Cola's packaging data from 2018-2023 with projected sales growth, estimating the company's annual plastic use could surpass 4.13 million tons by 2030.

Using a 2020 Science journal method, Oceana calculated that Coca-Cola's plastic waste would be equivalent to 220 billion half-liter plastic bottles annually.

SOLUTION: REUSABLE PACKAGING

Oceana argues that the most effective way to reduce plastic waste is by shifting to reusable packaging. Glass bottles can be reused 50 times, while thicker PET plastic bottles can be reused 25 times.

In 2022, Coca-Cola acknowledged that reusable packaging was one of the most effective waste reduction methods and committed to making 25% of its packaging reusable by 2030. However, the company quietly removed this goal in its December 2024 sustainability roadmap.

Instead, Coca-Cola is focusing on increasing recycled plastic usage and improving collection systems, citing challenges in recycling carbonated drink bottles and changing consumer habits.

Environmental advocates argue that recycling alone is insufficient and is often used to shift responsibility to consumers. "Recycling is great, don't get me wrong," said Littlejohn. "But if you're using recycled plastic to produce more single-use plastic, that's a major problem."

COCA-COLA HAS INFRASTRUCTURE FOR REUSABLE PACKAGING

Since plastic production is linked to fossil fuels, reducing plastic use directly impacts climate change.

Experts note that Coca-Cola already operates large-scale refillable packaging systems in Brazil, Germany, Nigeria, and parts of the southern U.S.

"Coca-Cola has the most extensive reusable packaging infrastructure in the industry," Littlejohn stated. "By expanding this, they could set an example for other beverage companies."

In response, Coca-Cola told AFP that they are working to increase recycled material usage and improve collection systems. "We continue to invest in expanding reusable packaging options, and this remains a key part of our consumer-focused strategy," the company said.