Australian aircraft crash kills man

An Australian man lost his life when his light plane crashed in Western Australia.

The pilot, a man in his 60s, was the sole occupant of the aircraft and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police reports cited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). The wreckage was discovered on Friday morning by a local resident in the Midwest region of Western Australia.

In a separate incident, a jet belonging to the Sri Lankan Air Force crashed in the country's Northwestern Province on Friday.

Both pilots on board ejected safely and parachuted onto the grounds of a school in a village in the province's capital, Kurunegala. They were subsequently taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

The crash occurred in the Wariyapola town of the capital after the aircraft lost radar contact. It is reported that the jet had taken off from the China Bay Air Force Base in Trincomalee.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident, and the crash reportedly did not pose any threat to civilians in the area.



