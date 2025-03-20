Study: Mountains may hold clean hydrogen energy reserves

New research suggests that large natural hydrogen gas reserves may exist in mountain ranges around the world. Scientists believe this discovery could revolutionize the clean energy sector.

An international team, including researchers from the GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences in Germany, combined field observations with computer models to simulate continental movements, mountain formation processes, and hydrogen production.

According to the study, these natural hydrogen reserves are formed through a process called "serpentinization," where the mantle beneath the Earth's crust reacts with water.

This chemical reaction occurs when the mantle is pushed upward during the separation or collision of continents.

Researchers found that this process is 20 times more common in mountain belts where continents converge compared to regions where they separate.

Hydrogen in mountains shows promise for energy production Geophysicist Sascha Brune, who led the research, stated, "This study advances our understanding of suitable environments for natural hydrogen formation."

Hydrogen reserves within mountains are considered potentially more accessible than other sources, such as hydrothermal resources in the middle of oceans. Scientists are preparing to begin hydrogen exploration in the European Alps, Pyrenees, and the Balkans.

Structural geologist Frank Zwaan from the GFZ Helmholtz Centre emphasized, "Developing new research strategies is critical to ensure the success of these discoveries."

A new era for clean energy While the research does not provide exact estimates of the global hydrogen reserves, studies in the eastern Pyrenees suggest that hydrogen reserves in the area could meet the annual energy needs of half a million people.

Though scientists highlight the need for further research on the sustainable extraction and use of hydrogen, they believe this discovery could mark a significant step forward in clean energy.