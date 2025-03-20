Astronauts return to earth after 9 months in Space, face long recovery

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were on an eight-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS), unexpectedly stayed in space for nine months before returning to Earth. However, now they face a long recovery process.

Professor Damian Bailey, a Human Physiology Expert from the University of South Wales, stated, "Space is the most extreme environment humanity has ever faced, and our bodies have not evolved to adapt to these extreme conditions."

EFFECTS ON THE BODY

Astronauts initially mention that being in space feels relaxing. Astronaut Tim Peake, who went to the ISS in 2015, said, "At first, you feel like you're on vacation. Your heart works less, your muscles and bones are less strained, and you're floating in a weightless environment."

However, this relaxation process leads to serious long-term changes in the body.

MUSCLES AND BONES WEAKEN

On Earth, simply standing causes muscles to work, but in the microgravity environment, muscles are hardly used at all. Due to the lack of gravity, muscles and bones weaken rapidly.

Professor Bailey explained, "Astronauts lose about 1% of their muscle and bone mass every month. This resembles an accelerated aging process."

For this reason, astronauts are subjected to a daily two-hour exercise routine in space. They use treadmills, exercise bikes, and weightlifting to try to maintain their muscle and bone mass. However, regaining the lost muscle mass upon returning to Earth can take months, and restoring bone density can take years.

CHANGES IN THE BRAIN AND EYES

Microgravity causes body fluids to shift from the legs to the chest and head area. This can lead to facial swelling and increased pressure in the brain.

Additionally, a condition known as "spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome" may develop, which causes blurred vision and changes in the optic nerve. It is said that long-term space missions may cause permanent damage from this condition.

LOSS OF BALANCE AND DIZZINESS

Since there are no concepts of up, down, or sideways in space, astronauts' balance systems can become disrupted. Upon returning to Earth, adjusting to gravity can be challenging.

Astronaut Tim Peake said, "The first few days after returning to Earth, regaining balance, stopping dizziness, and walking normally is very difficult."

After returning to Earth, astronauts undergo intense physical rehabilitation to regain bodily functions. However, scientists say that long-term space missions can leave irreversible effects on the human body.