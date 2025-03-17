Man seeks treatment after years of dental fear

Lajos Csendes, who had avoided dental treatment for years due to severe dentist anxiety, sought help abroad after his teeth almost completely fell out. The 31-year-old has struggled with weak teeth since childhood.

The London-based florist of Hungarian descent says his teeth would break even when biting bread or lightly touching them. However, his fear of dentists led to neglecting regular check-ups. After seven years without seeing a dentist, Csendes now only has his front teeth and wisdom teeth left.

LIFE-THREATENING INFECTION SPREAD TO HIS BLOODSTREAM

Dentists say regular check-ups could have prevented the damage, and genetic factors may also play a role, as Csendes' sister faces similar dental issues. However, in 2024, a severe infection spread to his bloodstream, posing a risk to his heart, which forced Csendes to consult a specialist. He decided to seek treatment at a clinic that caters to patients with dental phobia.

TEETH AND JAW RECONSTRUCTION

Csendes' treatment is expected to cost between 20,000 and 25,000 pounds, and the process will take about two and a half years, during which both his teeth and jaw bones will be reconstructed. "They will remove the roots of my teeth and then open the upper part of my face to place metal screws in my upper and lower jaws. This will help bring my jawline forward," Csendes explains, adding that he will have ceramic teeth after the treatment.

Csendes says his dental phobia has damaged his self-confidence for years. "I know people judge me. I feel that people are hesitant to interact with me," he says.

A POSITIVE FIRST EXPERIENCE IN HUNGARY

Csendes shares that for the first time, he had a comfortable check-up at a private clinic in Hungary. "It felt more like a modern health center than a dentist's office. The doctor explained everything in detail, and I felt very comfortable," he says.

CROWDFUNDING FOR TREATMENT COSTS

Having struggled with this fear for years, Csendes believes the NHS doesn't take dental phobia seriously enough. He has started a crowdfunding campaign to finance his treatment.

Csendes believes that once his treatment is complete, his life will change completely, and he hopes to smile with confidence again.