Engineers develop wearable device for realistic tactile feedback

Engineers have developed a next-generation wearable device that provides users with tactile experiences through vibrations, pressure, and rotational movements.

A team of engineers from Northwestern University has created a new wearable device that directly contacts the skin and offers various sensory sensations. With its thin and flexible design, the device not only enhances gaming and virtual reality (VR) experiences but also holds the potential for revolutionary solutions in healthcare.

For example, visually impaired individuals can "feel" their surroundings with this device, or more precise feedback can be provided for prosthetic users. The study was published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

This new technology is an advanced version of the "epidermal VR" system developed in 2019 under the leadership of biomedical engineer John A. Rogers from Northwestern University. The device creates a sensation of touch through vibrations on the skin, while wireless connectivity allows for real-time feedback.

STRONGER AND MORE PRECISE SENSORY MECHANISM

Rogers mentioned that the new device offers more advanced tactile feedback compared to previous versions:

"In earlier models, we used simple vibration mechanisms. However, with these new mini motors, we can transmit controlled forces across a wider frequency range. Moreover, they can apply constant pressure for long periods without continuous energy consumption. The new version also adds a slight rotational motion to the skin surface, creating more realistic tactile sensations."

This device has great potential not only for gaming and virtual reality applications but also for medical rehabilitation, sensory feedback for prosthetic users, and assistive technology for people with disabilities.