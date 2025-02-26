France urges Israel to show 'greatest restraint' in use of force in West Bank

France on Wednesday called on Israel to exercise the "greatest restraint" in its military operations in the northern West Bank, saying that intensified raids in the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas refugee camps have caused civilian casualties and mass displacement.

"France calls on the Israeli authorities to exercise the greatest restraint in the use of force and to ensure, in accordance with international humanitarian law, the protection of civilian populations," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry highlighted that Israeli military actions have already led to the displacement of 40,000 Palestinians from their homes.

"France reiterates that any forced displacement of populations is contrary to international law and calls on the Israeli authorities to allow the rapid return to their homes of civilians displaced by these operations," it added.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing more than 61 Palestinians and displacing thousands, according to Palestinian officials.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.