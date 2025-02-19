Family and health top sources of happiness in Türkiye, survey shows

In Türkiye, the proportion of people who believe that family and health are the key to happiness has remained the highest in the period from 2020 to 2024, while the number of people who see "love" as a source of happiness has increased.

According to a summary of data from the "Life Satisfaction Survey" conducted by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) over the past five years, the highest proportion of people cited "the whole family" as a source of happiness during this period.

The proportion of those who consider their family as a source of happiness was 69.7% in 2020, and it increased to 72.9% in 2024. Although the percentage fluctuated during this period, family continued to be the top source of happiness.

During this period, there was an increase in the proportion of people who considered love as a source of happiness. In 2020, this figure was 12.8%, and it rose to 14.4% last year.

Among the participants, there was a decrease in the proportion of people who viewed their parents, spouse, children, and grandchildren as sources of happiness. The proportion of people who considered their spouse as a source of happiness dropped from 3.5% to 3.4%.

During the same period, the proportion of people who considered their children as a source of happiness fell from 15% to 13.2%, the proportion of those who considered their parents as a source of happiness dropped from 3.6% to 3%, and the proportion of those who considered their grandchildren as a source of happiness decreased from 2.2% to 1.9%.

The proportion of people who considered themselves as a source of happiness remained unchanged at 4.2%.

Health and love are the most important sources of happiness. When looking at the values associated with happiness, health and love stood out. From 2020 to 2024, the proportion of people who saw health as a source of happiness declined from 70.9% to 68.3%. Despite this decrease, health remained the most selected value.

Love followed closely. The proportion of people who chose love as a source of happiness increased, from 12.8% to 14.4%. The proportion of those who found happiness in money increased from 4.6% to 6.4%, and those who found happiness in success rose from 8.8% to 8.9%.

The proportion of people who found happiness in their work decreased, from 2.3% to 1.8%.