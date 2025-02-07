Massive glacial flood in Greenland highlights growing climate risks

Scientists have observed one of the largest glacial lake outburst floods ever recorded in East Greenland.

The flood, consisting of 3 trillion liters of meltwater accumulated in Catalina Lake, broke free in a matter of weeks, creating a 25-kilometer-long tunnel beneath the Edward Bailey Glacier.

This extraordinary water discharge, equivalent to three times Denmark's annual water consumption, flowed into Greenland's Scoresby Sound fjord.

Experts highlight that this rare event underscores the increasing risks posed by glacial floods as a result of global warming.

Researchers from the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen monitored this process in real-time using satellite imagery for the first time.

According to the study, Catalina Lake filled with meltwater over 20 years, and the water accumulated beneath the Edward Bailey Glacier gradually lifted the ice, creating a massive tunnel.

These sudden glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) have become more frequent in the past 30 years, following the global rise in temperatures.

Millions at risk Researchers note that such glacial floods could have devastating consequences, particularly in densely populated areas like the Himalayas.

According to a 2023 study, 15 million people worldwide live under the threat of such sudden floods.

Aslak Grinsted, the lead researcher, stated, "Due to global warming, the risk of glacial lake floods is increasing. Understanding these events better is crucial for developing early warning systems."

Releasing large amounts of energy Glacial lake floods release significant amounts of energy. According to scientists, the energy produced by the water released from Catalina Lake is equivalent to the full-capacity operation of the world's largest nuclear power plant for 22 days.

Researchers emphasize the need to explore how this immense power can be harnessed for green energy production. However, Greenland's low population density and lack of infrastructure make utilizing such natural energy sources challenging.