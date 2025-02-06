H5N1 avian flu outbreak hits Michigan Lake, spreads to poultry industry

Hundreds of ducks infected with H5N1 avian flu were found sick or dead along the shores of Lake Michigan in the Chicago area, prompting alarming warnings from local health officials.

The bird conservation organization, Chicago Bird Collision Monitors (CBCM), stated on Sunday that the bird flu outbreak seriously threatens the region's bird life. CBCM manager Annette Prince reported receiving numerous reports about sick or dead ducks from Hyde Park to Wilmette over the past few days.

Red-breasted mergansers, which winter in the Great Lakes region, are among the most affected species. Prince noted that these birds have been spotted in large flocks on Lake Michigan, with many found sick or dead on the shore.

Concerns Over the Spread of Avian Flu to Other Species While the bird flu initially spread among waterfowl, there are now concerns that it could jump to other bird species, such as hawks, owls, and crows. Additionally, gulls and other birds that congregate around dead birds are at increased risk of contracting the virus. Prince expressed significant concern about the further spread of the virus to more bird species.

Avian Flu Deaths at Zoo The Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago reported two deaths due to H5N1 avian flu, a young flamingo and a harbor seal. Following these incidents, the zoo closed its bird house but announced no further cases had been reported.

Massive Loss in Poultry Industry: 150 Million Birds Affected The bird flu outbreak has impacted not only wild birds but also poultry producers. More than 150 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds have been affected by the virus across the U.S. Kakadoodle farm near Chicago lost its flock of 3,000 chickens.

Cold Weather Facilitates the Spread of the Virus Experts indicate that the avian flu virus survives longer in cold weather, making it easier to spread during the winter months. However, with the arrival of spring, they expect the virus to weaken in warmer temperatures, reducing the threat.

Measures Being Taken to Prevent the Spread Authorities have stressed the need to increase precautions to prevent further transmission of the bird flu to other birds, while zoos and bird conservation organizations are ensuring immediate intervention in the case of infected birds being found.