Endangered South Darwin Frogs Bred in UK for Conservation

Endangered male South Darwin frogs have been brought to the UK to help save their species. These frogs give birth by 'birthing' their young from their mouths after growing them in their vocal sacs.

After a long journey of 11,265 kilometers from an island off the southern coast of Chile to the London Zoo, the frogs have successfully birthed 33 tadpoles. The species was first discovered by Charles Darwin in 1834.

Deadly fungal disease threatens the frogs

The frogs are at risk of extinction due to chytridiomycosis, a fungal disease that affects 500 amphibian species worldwide. Research in 2023 revealed that the disease had reached the Parque Tantauco forests where the South Darwin frogs live, causing their population to decline by 90% within a year.

London Zoo researchers discovered a disease-free population last October, but finding these frogs was difficult due to their perfect camouflage with moss.

Challenging journey: boat, plane, and car

The conservation team transported the healthy frogs in climate-controlled boxes. The journey included a six-hour boat trip, a 15-hour car ride, and a flight from Santiago to Heathrow.

Each adult male frog weighs less than 2 grams and is smaller than 3 cm, and they carried their tadpoles during the journey. When they arrived in London, the tadpoles emerged from their father's mouths and transformed into frogs.

Promising development for conservation efforts

Ben Tapley, Curator of Amphibians at London Zoo, said that this development is crucial for the species' survival: "The development of these tadpoles is a great hope for the future of the species."

Andrés Valenzuela Sanchez from the ZSL Zoological Institute added, "These frogs will not only help protect their own species but also assist in the protection of other amphibians."

This process was also featured in Sir David Attenborough's famous nature documentary series Life on Earth.