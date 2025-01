All 43 monkeys that escaped from a research facility in the U.S. in November have been captured.

In November, the escape of 43 monkeys from a research facility in South Carolina prompted a warning to residents of Beaufort County. Authorities advised the public to keep doors and windows closed in case the monkeys entered homes and to avoid approaching them.

The research facility announced yesterday, "All 43 monkeys have been safely recaptured and are in good health."