Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in Indian capital

Dense fog in the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday disrupted air and rail traffic, according to officials.

The Delhi International Airport in an update said that due to dense fog, multiple flights have been impacted.

While it did not give the number of flights delayed, Flightradar24, a website tracking aircraft movements, said 184 flights were impacted at Delhi airport. Several Indian airline operators said operations were affected.

Indian Railways also said that more than 50 trains were running late in Delhi due to foggy weather.

The country's Meteorological Department in a statement noted that in two monitoring stations in Delhi, visibility was reported zero in the morning.

During winter months, poor visibility in northern India adds to the woes of locals as air pollution levels also worsen. New Delhi ranked among the top three urban areas with the most polluted air globally, according to daily weather data on Tuesday.





