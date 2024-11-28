US man awarded $412M medical malpractice payout for botched injections

A man in the Southwestern US state of New Mexico man has been granted over $412 million in a medical malpractice case by jurors, according to local reports.

The decision was made against NuMale Medical Center for what the attorneys described as "fraud" and "unfair" business practices, local TV channel KRQE reported.

The lawsuit said that in 2017, the man, then in his seventies, sought treatment for fatigue and weight loss at NuMale's clinic in Albuquerque, the state's largest city.

Attorneys said the clinic misdiagnosed the man and treated him with unnecessary "invasive erectile dysfunction shots," resulting in permanent damage.

"This corporate scheme exploits fear to manipulate these men into undergoing this treatment," trial lawyer Nick Rowley told KRQE.