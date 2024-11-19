MASKED THIEVES STEAL VEHICLES FROM WINDSOR CASTLE DURING ROYAL FAMILYS SLEEP

Two masked burglars broke into Windsor Castle while Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children were asleep. The thieves, who entered the grounds with stolen vehicles, are currently being sought.

The two masked thieves reportedly stole two vehicles from a storage area at Windsor Castle last month. According to reports in the British press, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not at the castle during the incident, but it is believed that Prince William and Kate were staying at a nearby residence, Adelaide Cottage, part of the Windsor Castle estate at the time.

According to Reuters, the burglars entered through the castle gates in a stolen truck late at night and then climbed a two-meter-high fence. Local police received a burglary report just before midnight on October 13th from the Royal Estate in Windsor, west of London. The suspects reportedly entered a farm building and stole a black car and a red ATV.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING

Thames Valley Police, in a statement emailed to the press, confirmed that the thieves fled toward the Old Windsor/Datchet area. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the theft. In 2021, a man was arrested in the Windsor area with a crossbow, claiming he intended to kill Queen Elizabeth II.