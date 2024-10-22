Tropical storm Oscar claims six lives in Cuba, causes widespread damage

In Cuba, the tropical storm "Oscar," accompanied by heavy rain and winds, has resulted in the deaths of six people. Argenis Perales Perez, head of the Operations Department of the Cuban Civil Defense General Staff, reported in a press conference that the storm caused fatalities in the town of San Antonio del Sur, near Guantanamo.

Perez confirmed that six individuals lost their lives due to the storm and heavy rainfall, and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to local media, although the storm has moved off Cuban territory, the country's infrastructure, homes, and agricultural lands have suffered significant damage.

Oscar made landfall in Cuba at Category 1 level on the Saffir-Simpson scale, bringing severe winds and rainfall over the weekend.

ENERGY CRISIS DEEPENS

Meanwhile, millions of people in Cuba are still without electricity due to failures at major power plants that occurred on October 18. Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy stated in a press conference that efforts to fix the issues are ongoing, and they hope to achieve results today.

Levy also noted that Tropical Storm Oscar caused damage to power plants, saying, "Oscar affected the production areas in the plants and added extra inconvenience for us."

Frequent power outages are common in Cuba due to failures in power plants. Reports indicate that these problems recur because the plants, built by the Soviet Union 40 years ago, have not received adequate maintenance.