Massive solar eruption to create auroras and risk geomagnetic storms

According to U.S. officials, a massive plasma ball and its accompanying magnetic field, ejected from the Sun, are set to collide with Earth starting this morning, potentially creating visible auroras in various locations. This event coincides with a peak in the Sun's 11-year cycle.

In May, the planet experienced some of the strongest geomagnetic storms in the last 20 years, resulting in colorful displays even in regions far from the poles.

SEVERE STORM WARNING

Shawn Dahl from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center stated, "The current expectation is that the storm will begin to show its effects this morning or around noon in the Eastern Time Zone, potentially lasting into the following day."

The coronal mass ejection (CME) is heading toward Earth at a speed of 4 million kilometers per hour.

As a result, officials have issued a G4 level geomagnetic storm warning. G4 is one level below the highest storm level, G5. However, the full intensity of the storm won't be clear until the moment of impact.

When CMEs collide with Earth's magnetosphere, geomagnetic storms occur. These storms can disrupt satellites in orbit and cause interruptions in radio signals and GPS systems. They may also lead to power outages in electrical grids.

The "Halloween Storms" of 2003 caused power outages in Sweden and damage to energy infrastructure in South Africa.

The storms in May disrupted precision GPS systems used in agriculture in the U.S. Midwest and led to the shutdown of several high-voltage transformers.

It has been noted that approximately 5,000 satellites in orbit may need to have their levels readjusted due to the storms.

These storms can expand the ionosphere, causing satellites to slow down and deviate from their orbits.

Officials recommend observing these auroras in dark areas away from city lights for the best viewing experience. Digital cameras and phones can capture auroras that are not visible to the naked eye.