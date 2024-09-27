Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith passes away at 89

Actress Dame Maggie Smith arrives at the Royal Film Performance and world premiere of the film, "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", at Leicester Square, London, Britain February 17, 2015. (REUTERS File Photo)

British actress Dame Maggie Smith, known for her iconic roles in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter film series, died on Friday at age 89.

The news was confirmed by her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens.

Dame Maggie passed away in hospital, surrounded by close friends and family. "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end," her sons said.

"She leaves behind two sons and five loving grandchildren, who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

Her remarkable career spanned over six decades. She won two Academy Awards: Best Actress for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and Best Supporting Actress for California Suite in 1978.

She later captivated a new generation of fans with her portrayal of Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in Downton Abbey, and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films.