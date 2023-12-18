DISCOVERY OF HYDROGENCYANIDE, A NECESSARY COMPONENT FOR LIFE, ON SATURNS MOON

Discovery of hydrogencyanide, a necessary component for life, on Saturn's moon

According to The Hill newspaper, NASA's Saturn exploration vehicle Cassini has obtained new information about the planet and its moon.

Researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory stated that they have found strong evidence of the presence of hydrogen cyanide on Saturn's moon Enceladus.

Jonah Peter, one of the researchers, said, "Enceladus seems to meet the essential requirements for life."

Peter used the expression, "Our study provides evidence that Enceladus hosts some of the molecules necessary to build and sustain the building blocks of life."

The results of this research were published in the journal "Nature Astronomy."