ERDOĞANS REMARKS ON F-16S AND MEETING WITH SISI GRAB INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES AT G20 SUMMIT

During the 18th G20 Leaders Summit held in New Delhi, India, President Erdoğan's statements on the final day received extensive coverage in the world media.

Erdoğan mentioned that he discussed the F-16 issue with Biden and stated, "I spoke with Biden, even briefly. Unfortunately, regarding F-16s, our friends take it and say it's Sweden, Sweden. This approach upsets us. I have only one response to give; you say everything needs congressional approval. I also have a parliament. Unless the Turkish Grand National Assembly makes a decision, I cannot say anything. I am not in a situation to make a decision on my own. I have to wait for the decision of my parliament."

Erdoğan emphasized that Sweden needs to fulfill its responsibilities.

The Swedish daily SVD headlined, 'Erdoğan: Sweden must fulfill its commitments.'

The news mentioned that it is not yet certain whether Türkiye will approve Sweden's NATO membership. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his great sorrow that Türkiye's plans to purchase fighter jets from the United States are constantly associated with Sweden. Dagensps reported, "NATO's demands from Türkiye are not over yet. During a press conference on the G20 summit in India, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Sweden should 'fulfill its promises' for approval."

Ethnos ran the headline 'Erdoğan: I talked to Biden about F-16s - Sweden must fulfill its obligations.' The article noted that Erdoğan is saddened by the fact that the F-16 issue is linked to Sweden's NATO membership.

Proto Thema commented, 'As Erdoğan laid out at the end of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, Biden is continuing to link the F-16 sale issue to Sweden's NATO membership.'

Al Monitor reported that Erdoğan emphasized that the approval of Sweden's application depends on the decision of the Turkish parliament, not on his individual decision. The article stated, "Türkiye is seriously upset by Washington's linkage of F-16 sales to Sweden's NATO membership."

In.gr featured the headline 'Erdoğan: Biden continues to link the F-16 issue to Sweden,' and Al Monitor ran the headline 'Erdoğan, Biden continues to link the F-16 issue to Sweden.'

Erdoğan's meeting with Sisi didn't escape the attention of the world press. Arab News reported, 'The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between their countries and energy cooperation.'

Times of India presented the headline 'Erdoğan met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.'

AFP highlighted that the meeting took place after a decade of disagreement between Türkiye and Egypt. Al Jazeera, on its live blog page, announced the meeting with the headline 'Erdoğan and Sisi held a private meeting.'

Baron's stated in its news, 'Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met face to face with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on Sunday at the G20 summit in New Delhi, after a decade-long dispute between the two countries.'