Google requires AI-generated content disclosure in political ads

Google is set to introduce new rules requiring political ads on its platforms to disclose when images and audio have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI). The change is scheduled for November, approximately a year before the next US presidential election campaigns.

Google already has policies in place that prohibit the manipulation of digital media to deceive or mislead people on political, social, or public interest matters.

The update will specifically require election-related ads to prominently disclose any synthetic content that portrays real or lifelike individuals or events. Labels like "this image does not depict real events" or "this video content was synthetically generated" will be used as indicators.

Additionally, Google's ad policy prohibits demonstrably false claims that could erode trust in the election process.

Examples of content requiring a label include synthetic imagery or audio featuring a person doing something they did not do or depicting events that did not occur.

These rules come in response to instances such as the sharing of a fake image of former US President Donald Trump's arrest, which was generated using AI tools, and the circulation of a deepfake video in March portraying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussing surrendering to Russia.