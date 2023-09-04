TÜRKIYES RISING APPEAL AS A FILMING DESTINATION

Türkiye has become an important filming destination for the global film industry, thanks to the incentives it offers to foreign producers.

In 2022, Türkiye hosted the shooting of 233 foreign productions, marking a 46% increase compared to 2021. These productions include 18 feature films, 30 TV series, 102 documentaries, 46 TV films and programs, 27 commercials, and 10 music videos.

Türkiye has a history of hosting major productions like Argo, James Bond, Skyfall, Charlie's Angels, and Inferno, and it continues to attract new projects.

Most recently, director Guy Ritchie's film 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,' which is set during World War II, was shot in Antalya, Türkiye. A significant portion of the shooting took place in the Demre region of Antalya, with some scenes filmed at the EXPO Fairground. The film had an estimated budget of around $15 million in Türkiye.

Other films shot in Türkiye include 'Operation Fortune,' directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, and 'Tiger 3,' featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Bollywood.

Türkiye's appeal as a filming location is attributed to advantages in terms of locations, lighting conditions, and a skilled workforce, in addition to incentives such as the 'Foreign Film Production Support' introduced by the new 'Cinema Law.' The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism's promotional efforts further enhance Türkiye's standing in the global film industry.

With ongoing discussions for future projects, Türkiye is expected to continue hosting the shooting of many more films in the coming years.