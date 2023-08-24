Ongoing heatwave expected in the country this week

Scorching temperatures will continue to affect the country throughout this week.

According to the Meteorology Department, temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal norms for the next 5 days.

Rainfall is expected in some regions as well.

Weather Forecaster Serdar Yıldırım provided the following information about regions where rainfall is expected:

"We predict that the northeastern parts of our country will experience partly cloudy conditions, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity of Samsun and Ordu, as well as occasional showers and thunderstorms in the coastal areas of the Eastern Black Sea."

Yıldırım also mentioned that rainfall is not limited to just the Black Sea region, as there is also an expectation of rain in the western regions. He stated, "In the coming days, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the Aegean region, Lake District, Çanakkale, and Balıkesir coasts, especially on Sunday afternoon. Furthermore, we anticipate that temperatures in the areas receiving rainfall will drop to around seasonal norms."