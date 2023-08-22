Red-roofed house inexplicably left nearly untouched on Maui coast surrounded by destroyed properties

Meanwhile, in Maui's Lahaina, a house by the shore stands untouched amidst the flames, its pristine white appearance standing out.

Meanwhile, in Maui's Lahaina, a house by the shore stands untouched amidst the flames, its pristine white appearance standing out. The homeowner hinted at a change on the roof.

With its white facade and red roof, the house emerged unscathed from the fire, earning it the name "miracle house" worldwide.

Speaking to the British press, the homeowners revealed that they had recently undertaken a roof renovation worth 4 million dollars. They explained that this renovation played a role in protecting the house from the fire, although they hadn't considered the possibility of a fire while doing the renovation.

Homeowner Atwater Millikin stated, "The house is 100% wood, but we didn't make it fire-resistant or anything. We replaced the asphalt roof with a heavy metal one."