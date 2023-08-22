 Contact Us
News Life Red-roofed house inexplicably left nearly untouched on Maui coast surrounded by destroyed properties

Red-roofed house inexplicably left nearly untouched on Maui coast surrounded by destroyed properties

After the fires that started on August 9th in the state of Hawaii, USA, everything on the island seemed to have turned to ashes. However, a house located along the coastline, completely unaffected by the fire, astonished the world. The mystery of the enigmatic house was revealed by its owner.

Agencies and A News LIFE
Published August 22,2023
The sight of the island turned to ashes shocked onlookers

What is the mystery of the miraculous house?

Meanwhile, in Maui's Lahaina, a house by the shore stands untouched amidst the flames, its pristine white appearance standing out.

With its white facade and red roof, the house emerged unscathed from the fire, earning it the name "miracle house" worldwide.

Speaking to the British press, the homeowners revealed that they had recently undertaken a roof renovation worth 4 million dollars. They explained that this renovation played a role in protecting the house from the fire, although they hadn't considered the possibility of a fire while doing the renovation.

Homeowner Atwater Millikin stated, "The house is 100% wood, but we didn't make it fire-resistant or anything. We replaced the asphalt roof with a heavy metal one."