U.S President Biden visits fire-damaged area in Hawaii and promises aid

U.S President Joe Biden, during his visit to the Maui region of Hawaii to witness the damage caused by the forest fire, pledged "assistance."

During his speech in Hawaii, Biden expressed the nation's "mourning" alongside those who survived the fire, and committed the federal government to providing assistance for Maui to recover from the deadly wildfires, no matter how long it takes.

Biden, visiting the area 13 days after the start of the fire that claimed at least 115 lives, stated in his address to the victims that the Governor had promptly signed the aid request and assured that all the victims' needs would be met.

The US President, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, conducted an aerial inspection of the fire-damaged area by helicopter.

Meanwhile, a statement from the White House revealed that over 1000 federal officials were working on the ground to combat the forest fires, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had provided assistance exceeding $8.5 million to around 8000 families in the affected area.

President Joe Biden had previously stated that the forest fires in Hawaii, which began on August 9th, marked the "deadliest forest fire in over a century" in the US, and he had mentioned his intention to visit the state as soon as possible.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green had mentioned that search and rescue teams were finding "10 to 20 bodies a day" during ongoing efforts, indicating that determining the final death toll could take up to 10 days.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen had reported on social media that they had been unable to reach 850 people due to the fires.